Posted: 7:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Search for Jacksonville hit and run driver

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

Nearly an hour after ringing in 2017, a 23-year-old man was struck by a car and killed on Jacksonville's northside. 

According to JSO, Kyle Gay was pushing a shopping cart on Rowe Avenue when a car hit him and another person from behind.

We are told the car carried Gay at least 150 feet before he fell into the street.  Gay died on scene. 

The car continued on Rowe Avenue and made a left on Gainesville Road.  It is described as a light colored vehicle and may have front end damage. 

If you have any information you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

