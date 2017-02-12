Search for missing St. Johns teen

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Joshua Schwartz.

By Rich Jones

Schwartz is a white male, 5'8", 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and black and white vans shoes.

Joshua was last seen 5:00 p.m. on Monday February 6th, at 2511 SR 207, Race Track gas station at 207 and I-95. He lives in St. Augustine Shores.

Joshua is listed as missing/endangered based on statements made on social media.

If you have any information please contact Detective Reese at the Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304, or by email at areese@sjso.org.