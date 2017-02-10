Second arrest made in Ponte Vedra Home Invasion

Jacksonville, Fl. —
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has announced a second arrest in connection with a home invasion/kidnapping that occurred in Ponte Vedra Beach a month ago.
That suspect was identified as 32-year-old Omar Lee Summerfield from Jacksonville. He was charged with accessory after the fact to false imprisonment, grand theft auto, and home invasion robbery with a firearm.
The first suspect arrested was 22-year-old Kyle Andre Justin Byrd. He was picked up by detectives and the U-S Marshal’s four days following the home invasion in Baldwin on a Violation of Probation warrant from JSO.
Additional suspects are being sought as Major Crimes Detectives are continuing the investigation.
