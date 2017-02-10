Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 6:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Second arrest made in Ponte Vedra Home Invasion

    Omar Summerfield
    St. Johns Sheriff's Office
    32-year-old Omar Summerfield was the second person arrested in connection a home invasion/kidnapping in Ponte Vedra in January

    By Danielle Leigh

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has announced a second arrest in connection with a home invasion/kidnapping that occurred in Ponte Vedra Beach a month ago.

    That suspect was identified as 32-year-old Omar Lee Summerfield from Jacksonville. He was charged with accessory after the fact to false imprisonment, grand theft auto, and home invasion robbery with a firearm.

    The first suspect arrested was 22-year-old Kyle Andre Justin Byrd. He was picked up by detectives and the U-S Marshal’s four days following the home invasion in Baldwin on a Violation of Probation warrant from JSO.

    Additional suspects are being sought as Major Crimes Detectives are continuing the investigation. 

