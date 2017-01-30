Follow us on

Posted: 6:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Semi and patrol car crash in Clay County

Clay County deputy crash
Action News Jax
Clay County deputy crash

By WOKV News Team

A Clay County deputy suffers minor injuries after a crash between his patrol car and a semi.

We’re told the deputy was responding to a call and had lights and sirens engaged, when he collided with a semi on Blanding Boulevard and Madison Avenue. The deputy had minor injuries and the truck driver was not hurt.

The investigation is still ongoing, but at this time, the semi driver has not been cited.

