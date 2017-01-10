Follow us on

    Seven people treated for chemical exposure in Clay County

    Garden Foods chemical exposure
    Clay County Emergency Management
    Garden Foods chemical exposure

    By Stephanie Brown

    Seven employees of the Garden Foods produce distribution center in Clay County are in stable condition after an apparent chemical exposure.

    Clay County Emergency Management says it appears a peroxide-based solution commonly used for cleaning was under-diluted or mixed with something, that caused some employees to experience problems. We’re told the food that’s distributed at the center was not affected.

    OSHA and DEP are expected to come in to investigate whether all policies and procedures were followed, and how something like this happened.

