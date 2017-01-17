Windows are boarded up at the Jacksonville Landing after shots were fired just outside on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

By Robert Alonso and Rich Jones

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says a security review is underway following Monday's deadly shooting outside The Jacksonville Landing.

Williams says gang activity may have played a role in the shooting. Khamoi Petersen died nine days shy of his 17th birthday after he was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries once officers discovered him on the ground outside the downtown venue.

A 13-year-old boy who has yet to be identified by JSO has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg. He was also discovered by those same officers around the same time as Petersen.

Williams says security around the Landing was appropriate for Monday afternoon, including JSO staffing for earlier MLK Day events.

"This an issue, again, we're going to have to take a deep dive into in terms of where we put people, are we putting enough people, is this something where a business needs to partner with us more", said Williams.

Williams said they will discuss ways to prevent people from gathering in certain places at certain times.

"Lots of legal issues we have to talk through with that, but potentially those are some things we may be able to do", said Williams.

When asked if a daytime curfew at The Landing may be part of JSO's consideration, the Sheriff said it's an option.

"We can look at it. It is part of the things we may discuss today. We'll come up with something that works for everybody", Williams said.

While he called Monday's shooting a random event, he says the participants all knew each other. The Sheriff says they believe Monday's shooting is related to the January 4th shooting that occurred during Art Walk.

"There could be a gang nexus to this. We're still trying to identify some of the players involved", said Williams.

He stopped short of saying what specific gang may have been involved, only saying it operates in the northwest part of the city.

Williams urged anyone who may see social media postings that telegraph a violent event should reach out to the Sheriff's Office right away. He said they will do everything they can to make people feel safe downtown.

"We're going to need cooperation from the public to do that," said Williams, adding that it was difficult to monitor social media as a whole due to the agency's limited resouces.

No arrests have been made at this point in Petersen's death.