By Stephanie Brown

Some progress in a complex investigation.

St. Johns County deputies say they’ve identified a person of interest who was sought in connection to a home invasion robbery and kidnapping, but there’s still a lot left in the investigation.

Deputies aren’t releasing much other information right now about their investigation in to the complicated string of events that ultimately triggered an Amber Alert Tuesday. SJSO tells WOKV there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to piece things together, but they can’t detail most of that at this time. They do confirm their focus is the home invasion robbery element.

SJSO was called to a home invasion in Ponte Vedra Beach overnight Monday in to Tuesday, where three black males reportedly got in to an apartment and robbed it. A newly released 911 call from one of the three victims says the suspects put a gun to one of their heads, threatened them, and fled with everything in the apartment.

During the robbery, a Jacksonville teen was brought in to the apartment at gunpoint by one of the suspects, and then taken out the same way, according to investigators. That’s what triggered the Amber Alert, although the teen was found later in the day in Jacksonville, moving about on his own free will. He is being questioned by deputies.

SJSO declined to comment at this point what connection they’ve determined the teen has to what went down.

The three suspects in the robbery fled in the victim’s car. The suspects remain on the loose, you can see described in our prior reporting.

The person of interest was sought for using a victim’s credit card at a gas station in Jacksonville and one in St. Johns County. It’s not believed he was at the home during the robbery, so deputies want to determine how he got possession of the credit card. They haven’t released any information yet about whether identifying the man has given them new answers.