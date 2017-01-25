By Stephanie Brown

A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is accused of misspending funds designated for the Police Athletic League.

SJSO has filed one count of Organized Scheme to Defraud against Sgt. Robert Gober III, and the State Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case to determine if that charge will be pursued. When Gober was notified by the Sheriff that he was going to face the charge, he resigned. He was also previously separated from his position as the Executive Director of PAL, which is a non-profit benefiting youth in the community.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been investigating Gober for several months, after SJSO employees became concerned how PAL funds were being spent. They also found possible discrepancies in the accounting of PAL funds.

Investigators found “numerous questionable charges”, including hotel rooms for PAL trips, gift cards, and dinners with alcohol. While those are not considered criminal violations, SJSO Commander Chuck Mulligan says they are policy violations. Additionally, investigators say Gober was collecting funds from event registrations and concession stand purchases without validating the amounts of money, then making both documented and undocumented expenditures.

Gober also allegedly used his PAL debit card for about $1,300 in personal expenses, including sunglasses, a vehicle repair, bike repairs, tickets to an NBA basketball game, fantasy football league purchases, and custom made calendars.

St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar issued a statement in response to this investigation thanking the agency personnel who identified the potential problems and brought forward their concerns.

“The Police Athletic League in St. Johns County has been one of the best programs the Sheriff’s Office has ever been involved with. It is a cost effective sports program for our youth and has been a positive influence for several decades, and even though it is an autonomous program apart from the Sheriff’s Office, we will continue to treat it as part of our family of community programs and will continue to support it and to devote sufficient resources to it,” Shoar says.

He says they have also put additional financial control measures in place in an effort to prevent something like this from happening again.

Mulligan says Gober has been with SJSO about 25 years, and has led PAL for roughly the last nine years. During that time, Mulligan says Gober has significantly grown PAL in to a successful program benefitting local youth, but there were missteps in the last year or two, and those cannot be overlooked.

Because Gober resigned while under investigation, Mulligan says the state will conduct a review to determine if he can work in law enforcement again in the future.