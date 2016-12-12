Snapchat video leads school officials to teens with stun gun

Two First Coast High School teens have been arrested for possession of a weapon on school property, after police say they not only brought a stun gun to the school campus, but sparked it in the bathroom.

We first told you Thursday that two students were taken in to custody. The arrest reports we’ve now obtained for the 15- and 16-year-old suspects say two students anonymously reported a Snapchat video which showed the 15-year-old with the weapon on school grounds. The teen was also recorded sparking the device in the girl’s bathroom, according to the arrest reports.

We’re told the weapon was shaped like and appeared like an iPhone, but functions only as a stun gun/taser.

This was the third incident in just a week that weapons were found on students at First Coast High. On Wednesday, we’re told a student was taken in to custody for having a gun. Last Thursday, multiple tips led investigators to a student with a gun as well. The arrest reports for those incidents are not yet available.

The Principal at First Coast High has told parents that law enforcement and District officials will be speaking to the students about these disruptions. The school is also likely going to increase the number of random searches.