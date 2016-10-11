Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:14 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Jenna Bourne
St. Augustine, Fl —
As families are working to clean up from damage caused by Hurricane Matthew, some are dealing with mounting bills.
It’s not just the cost of putting roofs back on homes or fixing up dented cars.
Some families have received huge bills for the cost of utilities during a time when many were forced from their homes or just trying to get by while weathering the storm.
St. Augustine has approved a new plan to ease the burden for families who were slapped with high water bills as a result of Hurricane Matthew damage.
After the hurricane uprooted a 100-year-old oak tree in the yard of Ashleigh Barnes and Johnathan Andrew, they thought the worst was over.
“It missed the house by inches, so by that, we felt really lucky,” said Barnes, until they got slapped with an $800 water bill.
When the tree fell, it ripped up the water line, which gushed for days while they were evacuated.
With their baby born the day before the hurricane hit, it was the last thing the family needed.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Johnathan. How are we going to handle this?’” said Barnes.
Since the hurricane, St. Augustine’s Financial Services Center has gotten call after call from people with huge water bills because of broken water lines.
Deputy Finance Director Carl LaFleur said one bill was as high as $5,700.
“It was a relief to hear that the folks at the commission are actually listening. And I feel like we had a great impact on helping some of those folks get the relief that they deserve,” said LaFleur.
Families seeking relief need to submit a letter to the financial services center with their account number, address, bills and any receipts for plumbing repairs related to Hurricane Matthew damage.
The finance department will calculate their average water usage and give a credit to their account based on the difference.
Families have until the end of March to apply.
Documentation can be brought in person or mailed to the St. Augustine Financial Services Center at 50 Bridge Street or emailed to utilitybilling@citystaug.com
