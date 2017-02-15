OSHA and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office will investigate after a man died in an industrial accident Tuesday.

By Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

A man died while transferring cargo from a truck at a St. Augustine building supply company, officials said.

Dwight Cook, 57, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at Manning Building Supplies at 105 Sgt. Tutten Drive.

The accident happened at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Cook was pinned by cargo against the wall of a trailer. First responders were unable to revive the victim, authorities said.

Both OSHA and the Sheriff's Office are investigating.