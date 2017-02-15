Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 4:16 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

    St. Augustine man crushed to death while unloading truck at building supply store

    View Larger
    OSHA and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office will investigate after a man died in an industrial accident Tuesday.
    OSHA and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office will investigate after a man died in an industrial accident Tuesday.

    By Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

    A man died while transferring cargo from a truck at a St. Augustine building supply company, officials said.

    Dwight Cook, 57, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at Manning Building Supplies at 105 Sgt. Tutten Drive. 

    The accident happened at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Cook was pinned by cargo against the wall of a trailer. First responders were unable to revive the victim, authorities said. 

    Both OSHA and the Sheriff's Office are investigating. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     