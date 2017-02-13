St. Augustine PD: Man had knife in hand when robbing CVS

By Robert Alonso

Police in St. Augustine are looking for a man in his 50's or 60's who used a knife to rob a clerk at a CVS Pharmacy last night.

According to the police department's Facebook page, the suspect walked into the store on State Road 16 and US 1/Ponce Boulevard around 9 o'clock and walked out with an unknown amount of cash.



Officers believe the suspect had the knife in his hand when he threatened the clerk and may have fled the scene in a car parked behind the store.



The suspect is described as a white man with gray hair and a scruffy beard or goatee. He was also dressed all in black - including a do-rag on his head - except for a tan pair of boots.



Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070.