By Sarah Thompson

They're accused of stealing everything from handguns to martial art knives to electronics.

Three teens are now facing multiple charges, including felonies, after St. Johns County deputies were called to a burglary in progress on Scheidel Way in St. Augustine.

One of the teens was arrested a short distance away, but the other two tried to flee on foot. Deputies eventually tracked them down using K-9's, as well as Aviation Support.

The trio was found to have a number of stolen items in their possession and in another location off-site.

We're told they've been tied to a number of recent burglaries and additional charges are pending.

Deputies are also looking for more persons of interest.