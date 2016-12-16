They're accused of stealing everything from handguns to martial art knives to electronics.
Three teens are now facing multiple charges, including felonies, after St. Johns County deputies were called to a burglary in progress on Scheidel Way in St. Augustine.
STORY: Text to 911 service now available in St. Johns County
One of the teens was arrested a short distance away, but the other two tried to flee on foot. Deputies eventually tracked them down using K-9's, as well as Aviation Support.
The trio was found to have a number of stolen items in their possession and in another location off-site.
We're told they've been tied to a number of recent burglaries and additional charges are pending.
Deputies are also looking for more persons of interest.
