By Sarah Thompson

It's a place where many of us go to score some deals, but the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office say one Palm Coast man used the area near the St. Augustine Outlets for a crime spree.

According to deputies, it all started at Gander Mountain, Tuesday morning.

That's where Trenard Williams, 21, is accused of stealing a Beretta pistol and a box of ammo, before fleeing the store.

Deputies say Williams then walked to the Bozard dealership next door, where he stole a Ford pick-up truck using that very gun.

Williams apparently told a salesman he wanted to test drive the truck. Instead, he held that salesman up at gunpoint.

But he didn't get far, deputies say they arrested Williams as he tried to leave the parking lot.

Williams is now charged with carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft, petite theft, and resisting arrest without violence.