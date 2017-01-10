Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

St. Johns County deputies arrest man for a string of crimes near the St. Augustine Outlets

View Larger
Trenard Williams
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
Trenard Williams

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

It's a place where many of us go to score some deals, but the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office say one Palm Coast man used the area near the St. Augustine Outlets for a crime spree.

According to deputies, it all started at Gander Mountain, Tuesday morning.

That's where Trenard Williams, 21, is accused of stealing a Beretta pistol and a box of ammo, before fleeing the store.

Deputies say Williams then walked to the Bozard dealership next door, where he stole a Ford pick-up truck using that very gun.

Williams apparently told a salesman he wanted to test drive the truck. Instead, he held that salesman up at gunpoint.

But he didn't get far, deputies say they arrested Williams as he tried to leave the parking lot.

Williams is now charged with carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft, petite theft, and resisting arrest without violence.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 