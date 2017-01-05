Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By Action News Jax
A St. Johns County teacher who told authorities that she had just left a New Year's Eve party was arrested after she was spotted going under 50 mph on I-95, a police report said.
Jamara Washington, 31, had a blood alcohol level of .191, over two times the legal limit in Florida. She is listed as a teacher at Mill Creek Elementary, the police report said.
Washington's 2001 Honda Accord was spotted by a motorist driving erratically in the right lane of I-95 near the St. Augustine Outlets, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said. A deputy made visual contact and observed Washington's car, which was going only 48 mph, crossing the I-95 divider line 17 times, the report said, and onto the shoulder's rumble strips seven times.
The speed limit on that stretch of I-95 is 70 mph.
Washington admitted she had a few drinks earlier in the evening, the report said. She bonded out of the St. Johns County Jail nine hours after she was booked into custody.
