Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    St. Johns deputies searching for missing 63-year-old woman, last seen in September

    View Larger
    Susan McKenney
    St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
    Susan McKenney

    By Sarah Thompson

    Jacksonville, FL —

    She was last seen back in September. 

    The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a missing 63-year-old woman, who was officially reported missing by a relative in January.

    Deputies say Susan McKenney may have a diminished mental status and therefore may be in danger, though there are no signs of foul play at this time.

    McKenney is described as a white female, 5'7'', 150-pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

    We're told she may be driving a white 2014 Honda CRV with a Florida tag of 716 VM4.

    If you know where McKenney may be, you're asked to contact the detective on the case at (904) 209-3987. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     