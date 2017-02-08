She was last seen back in September.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a missing 63-year-old woman, who was officially reported missing by a relative in January.
Deputies say Susan McKenney may have a diminished mental status and therefore may be in danger, though there are no signs of foul play at this time.
McKenney is described as a white female, 5'7'', 150-pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
We're told she may be driving a white 2014 Honda CRV with a Florida tag of 716 VM4.
If you know where McKenney may be, you're asked to contact the detective on the case at (904) 209-3987.
