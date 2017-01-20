Follow us on

Posted: 8:23 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

St. Johns deputies searching for missing and endangered woman

Devon Overbee
Devon Overbee

By WOKV News Team

St. Johns County deputies are trying to track down a possibly pregnant woman who has made “concerning statements”.

28-year-old Devon Overbee is a white female, 5’, 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Thursday morning by her husband at their home on Isabella Avenue. She may have taken a bus ride to Jacksonville.

There is no evidence of foul play at this time, but Overbee is considered missing and endangered because of “concerning statements” she made to friends on social media Friday. She is also possibly in the late stages of pregnancy.

If you have any information about Overbee’s location, you’re asked to contact SJSO Detective David Blanton at 904-209-2193.

