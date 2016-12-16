St. Johns Deputies nab six suspects behind car burglaries

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | Posted: 6:59 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl —
A sixth car burglary suspect is now in custody after more than six hours on the run in St. Johns County.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the group stole firearms and other items out of cars in several communities Thursday night and into Friday morning
Investigators said an alert deputy approached a suspicious vehicle in the Vermont Heights area around 4:41 a.m. when it sped off. The vehicle crashed after losing control and six suspects tried to flee, but four were caught, per SJSO.
Two suspects got away. One was caught some six hours later. The final suspect was take into custody around 11:00 a.m.
Several stolen firearms were recovered from the vehicle.
SEARCH UPDATE: The SJSO is currently involved in a search for multiple individuals who are suspectS in several...Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 30, 2016
SEARCH UPDATE - SUSPECT DESCRIPTION: Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking an individual who fled on...Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 30, 2016
SUSPECT SEARCH UPDATE: The SJSO is currently involved in a search for multiple individuals who are suspectS in several...Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 30, 2016
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}