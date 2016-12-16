St. Johns Deputies nab six suspects behind car burglaries

By Rich Jones

A sixth car burglary suspect is now in custody after more than six hours on the run in St. Johns County.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says the group stole firearms and other items out of cars in several communities Thursday night and into Friday morning

Investigators said an alert deputy approached a suspicious vehicle in the Vermont Heights area around 4:41 a.m. when it sped off. The vehicle crashed after losing control and six suspects tried to flee, but four were caught, per SJSO.

Two suspects got away. One was caught some six hours later. The final suspect was take into custody around 11:00 a.m.

Several stolen firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

SEARCH UPDATE: The SJSO is currently involved in a search for multiple individuals who are suspectS in several... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 30, 2016

SEARCH UPDATE - SUSPECT DESCRIPTION: Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking an individual who fled on... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 30, 2016