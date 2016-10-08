St. Johns to receive state funds for emergency beach restoration

St. Johns County estimtes damage in the billions because of Hurricane Matthew. This home in Vilano Beach is just one example.

By Rich Jones

St. Johns County beaches that were battered by Hurricane Matthew will benefit from emergency funding.



Governor Scott Friday morning announced $15.8 million in state funds for emergency beach restoration projects in St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard Counties.

"Hurricane Matthew was the most destructive storm our state has experienced in over a decade, and while communities have worked hard to rebuild, many of our beautiful beaches remain significantly damaged", Scott said.



Projects will include replacing sand along beaches and repairing and constructing sand dunes.

St. Johns County will receive $3.75 million from the state to conduct dune restoration for 9.5 miles of South Ponte Vedra and Vilano Beach to protect structures. The overall cost is projected to be $7.5 million.



"Florida's beaches are not only an economic driver for coastal communities, but also provide critical storm protection and habitat for wildlife", said Scott.

Funding will be used to immediately address critically eroded beaches where there is an imminent threat to beachfront structures, such as roadways, homes and businesses.

The Governor says he will submit a budget that includes the remaining $61.2 million to fulfill the state's share of needed restoration for a total of $77 million, based on the latest hurricane damage assessment from both Hurricanes Matthew and Hermine.