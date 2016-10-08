Residents survey the damage done by flooding in St. Augustine after Hurricane Matthew passed through the area on Friday

Residents survey the damage done by flooding in St. Augustine after Hurricane Matthew passed through the area on Friday

By Sarah Thompson

It's about returning to business as usual.

Nearly three months after Hurricane Matthew hit the First Coast, St. Johns County plans to expire their state of emergency on Tuesday.

The Director of Communications for St. Johns County, Michael Ryan, explains the decision, "We've not seen a need for the local state of emergencies for the last couple of weeks, but we left it in place, just in case."

Ryan says the declaration mostly helped residents with permitting and coastal armoring, by expediting the process.

But if you still need assistance or permits, the county will be there to help.

"We understand that recovery from Hurricane Matthew is going to take a long time and we're to help our businesses and residents do so," says Ryan.

If you need assistance with permits or questions about repairing your home or business, you can reach out to the county's building department at (904) 827-6800.