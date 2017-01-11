Follow us on

Posted: 4:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

State pension proposal could weigh on Jax negotiations

The City of Jacksonville and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 530 meet to negotiate pensions and salaries.

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

For the second year in a row, Jacksonville’s pension debate could hang on state action.

State Representative Jason Fischer has introduced a bill- which has a State Senate companion- that would prevent any cities not currently enrolled in the Florida Retirement System’s pension plan from joining in the future. The pension plan would remain open to state employees, but employees of a municipality, metropolitan planning organization, or special district would only be able to register for the defined contribution option, if the bill passes.

“Helping to make the state more fiscally responsible,” Fischer says.

He says FRS has fiscal problems, and he wants to address the root of that through this bill, which he characterizes as “closing a loophole”. He says the action was inspired by the ongoing pension debate in Jacksonville.

“The local pension plan is crushing our city, and it’s structured in a similar way to FRS,” Fischer says.

This bill is significant in the ongoing local debate because the local police and fire unions are pushing to enter FRS, while the Mayor’s negotiating team is pushing for a 401(k) style defined contribution plan. The City’s negotiating team recently presented both unions with a plan that undoes some key portions of a 2015 reform plan- like restoring COLA- and gives a big pay bump, but the parties walked away still deeply divided on the defined benefits v defined contribution issue for new employees.

At stake in these negotiations and the ones the City is taking on with other unions, is the ability to tap in to a voter-approved half-cent sales tax designated for paying down Jacksonville’s more than $2.8 billion pension debt. In order to use the tax, the City needs to move at least one of three unions that are currently in defined benefit to a defined contribution plan for new employees.

The sales tax was the local focus of last year’s state legislative session, with the State signing off on the issue as a referendum. Voters approved the sales tax in August. It will take effect in 2030, upon the expiration of a half-cent sales tax under the Better Jacksonville Plan, if these other conditions are met.

Fischer’s bill is retroactive to January 1st, meaning- if the legislation passes- Jacksonville would not be able to enter the FRS pension plan because it wasn’t in at the start of this year.

Fischer says he expects to work on even more pension-related legislation in this session.

