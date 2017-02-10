Subject of AMBER alert charged in Ponte Vedra home invasion

By John Engel

Once the subject of an AMBER alert connected to a home invasion robbery in Ponte Vedra, a Jacksonville teen is now the third person charged in the crime spree.

Marcus Hatch, 16, has been charged with principle to false imprisonment, principle to home invasion robbery with a firearm and grand theft auto.

Investigators with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office initially believed Hatch could be endangered, after responding to a home invasion robbery and possible kidnapping at a home on Great Harbor Way on Jan. 9.

Deputies say two men with handguns knocked on the door of the home then forced their way in and made the two residents stay in a part of the house while they stole property. The suspects fled in the victim’s car and authorities now believe Hatch was behind the wheel.

More suspects are being sought by SJSO.