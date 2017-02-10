Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 6:05 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Subject of AMBER alert charged in Ponte Vedra home invasion

    View Larger
    Marcus Hatch
    Marcus Hatch

    Related

    Men still sought in connection to St. Johns County Amber Alert
    View Larger
    Marcus Hatch photo
    Marcus Hatch
    16-year-old found safe following Amber Alert in SJC

    By John Engel

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    Once the subject of an AMBER alert connected to a home invasion robbery in Ponte Vedra, a Jacksonville teen is now the third person charged in the crime spree.

    Marcus Hatch, 16, has been charged with principle to false imprisonment, principle to home invasion robbery with a firearm and grand theft auto.

    Investigators with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office initially believed Hatch could be endangered, after responding to a home invasion robbery and possible kidnapping at a home on Great Harbor Way on Jan. 9.

     Deputies say two men with handguns knocked on the door of the home then forced their way in and made the two residents stay in a part of the house while they stole property. The suspects fled in the victim’s car and authorities now believe Hatch was behind the wheel.

    More suspects are being sought by SJSO.  

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     