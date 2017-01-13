Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
    Posted: 9:29 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

    Suspect in abduction of Jacksonville newborn from hospital coming to Duval

    Gloria Williams expected to arrive at some point today

    Gloria Williams
    Gloria Williams

    By Robert Alonso

    She could be on her way to Jacksonville as soon as today.

    That’s the word about a 51-year-old South Carolina woman now facing kidnapping and custodial interference charges in connection to the snatching of a newborn girl from a Jacksonville hospital 18 years ago.

    Just hours after her arrest in the Kamiyah Mobley case, Gloria Williams waived extradition in Colleton County (SC) court on Friday, clearing the way for her return to Duval County.

    As of 9 a.m. today, though, Williams is still in the custody of officials at Colleton County Jail.

    Neither the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office nor Duval County Jail have said at this point when Williams will be transferred into their custody.

    Mobley – who authorities say was raised by Williams as her daughter in the town of Walterboro under a different name – met her biological parents for the first time on Saturday.

    It was the following morning when Mobley went onto her Facebook page and posted a song – along with a picture of a heart - from the R & B group Enchantment called “Gloria”, an apparent tribute to Williams.

    DNA testing confirmed that Williams’ daughter was the same baby taken from University Medical Center (now UF Health Jacksonville) in 1998.

    Officials believe Williams walked into the hospital dressed as a nurse and took Kamiyah after earning her mother’s trust.

    Investigators haven’t said at this point why they think Williams targeted that particular baby.

    Williams is facing life in prison if convicted.

