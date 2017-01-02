The suspect accused of bringing a start pistol and pocket knife to Fletcher Middle last week is just 12-years-old.
JSO released the report Thursday after the incident on Jan. 25th.
Police said students overheard the pre-teen say that he had a gun his book bag and alerted staff.
A search of the boy’s bag revealed a starter pistol, a pocket knife and a holster inside a pencil case, according to JSO.
The report said the starter gun was not loaded with any bullets.
The pre-teen was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property.
