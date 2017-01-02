Follow us on

Posted: 10:13 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Suspect accused of bringing starter pistol, pocket knife to Fletcher Middle is just 12-years-old

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

By Christy Turner

The suspect accused of bringing a start pistol and pocket knife to Fletcher Middle last week is just 12-years-old.

JSO released the report Thursday after the incident on Jan. 25th.

Police said students overheard the pre-teen say that he had a gun his book bag and alerted staff.

A search of the boy’s bag revealed a starter pistol, a pocket knife and a holster inside a pencil case, according to JSO.

The report said the starter gun was not loaded with any bullets.

The pre-teen was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property.  

