By Christy Turner

The suspect accused of bringing a start pistol and pocket knife to Fletcher Middle last week is just 12-years-old.

JSO released the report Thursday after the incident on Jan. 25th.

Police said students overheard the pre-teen say that he had a gun his book bag and alerted staff.

A search of the boy’s bag revealed a starter pistol, a pocket knife and a holster inside a pencil case, according to JSO.

The report said the starter gun was not loaded with any bullets.

The pre-teen was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property.