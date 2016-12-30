Suspect confesses to serial armed robberies in Jacksonville

By Rich Jones

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has announced an arrest in connection with a string of armed robberies over the past two weeks.



27-year-old Branon Purcell is charged in connection with two cases related to the string of robberies in Jacksonville, local beaches, and St. Johns County.



"We went immediately and interviewed him and sure enough he confessed to more than ten robberies. He's been charged with two in Jacksonville at this time, one in Neptune Beach", said JSO Officer Melissa Bujeda.

A Jacksonville Beach police officer spotted a vehicle matching the photos that were disseminated on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.



"Hats off to the Jax Beach Police. We work together in Northeast Florida and this is a perfect example of a concerted effort of catching the bad guy", said Bujeda.



Purcell did not have a weapon on him when he was arrested.