Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

Suspect arrested for Ponte Vedra Beach home invasion

View Larger
Kyle Andre-Justin Byrd
Kyle Andre-Justin Byrd

Related

Person of interest connected to PVB home invasion robbery has been identified
Men still sought in connection to St. Johns County Amber Alert
16-year-old found safe following Amber Alert in SJC

By Stephanie Brown

One arrest has been made, but the search for other suspects continues.

US Marshals and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office tracked down 22-year-old Kyle Andre-Justin Byrd on Higginbotham Street in Baldwin. He is a suspect in a home invasion robbery in Ponte Vedra Beach earlier this week.

A total of three suspects are accused in the home invasion, where three people who lived in the apartment were robbed. The incident triggered an Amber Alert as well, because a Jacksonville teen was forced in to and out of the apartment at gunpoint, according to the Sheriff’s Office. That Amber Alert was resolved when the teen was found several hours later moving about on his own free will. SJSO questioned the teen as they continued to try to piece together what happened.

Byrd was taken in to custody for violation of probation in Duval, but has now also been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and home invasion in connection to the Ponte Vedra Beach incident.

Two other suspects are still sought. They’re  believed to be associates of Byrd who frequently are with him.

If you have any information about Byrd, his activities, or his known associates, you’re asked to contact SJSO.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 