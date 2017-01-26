Suspect in auto theft sought by JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released photographs Wednesday of an auto theft suspect in hopes someone can identify him.
JSO said the suspect stole a vehicle while it was parked at a Westside GATE gas station on Collins Road.
The vehicle was later recovered about a mile away on Oregano Court, according to investigators.
If you know who the man is, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.
Auto Theft Suspect Sought - Please SHARE!
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify this person. The...Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 25, 2017
