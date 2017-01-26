Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 8:07 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Suspect in auto theft sought by JSO

JSO is looking to identify a man they say stole a vehicle from a Westside gas station.
By Christy Turner

Jacksonville, FL —

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released photographs Wednesday of an auto theft suspect in hopes someone can identify him.

JSO said the suspect stole a vehicle while it was parked at a Westside GATE gas station on Collins Road.

The vehicle was later recovered about a mile away on Oregano Court, according to investigators. 

If you know who the man is, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers. 

Auto Theft Suspect Sought - Please SHARE!


The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify this person.  The...Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 25, 2017

