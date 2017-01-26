Suspect in auto theft sought by JSO

JSO is looking to identify a man they say stole a vehicle from a Westside gas station.

By Christy Turner

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released photographs Wednesday of an auto theft suspect in hopes someone can identify him.

JSO said the suspect stole a vehicle while it was parked at a Westside GATE gas station on Collins Road.

The vehicle was later recovered about a mile away on Oregano Court, according to investigators.

If you know who the man is, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.