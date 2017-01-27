Suspect in custody after missing Jacksonville woman found dead

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 9:58 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
A missing persons investigation in Jacksonville has evolved in to a murder investigation.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office first put out a bulletin for 74-year-old Janice Fulton Thursday night. She was believed to be with 37-year-old Phillip Smith, and police were trying to determine if they were safe. An incident report we’ve obtained shows Fulton was last seen by a grandchild on Saturday, January 21st, although the report wasn’t filed until Thursday morning.
JSO says Fulton has now been found dead in Henry County, Georgia, and the case is being investigated as a murder. They believe the murder happened in Jacksonville. We’re told Smith is considered the suspect, and is currently in custody in Georgia.
Smith has waived extradition, so he will soon return to Jacksonville to face the murder charge.
An arrest report from the Henry County Sheriff's Office shows Smith was arrested late Thursday night on charges of marijuana possession less than 1 oz. and open container. We’re told Fulton’s body was in their car.
Smith has a criminal history including a prior conviction for exploitation of the elderly.
If you saw either Fulton, Smith, or the 2009 Blue Kia Optima with Florida tag EXQD32 that they were traveling in, you’re asked to contact police. You can submit tips to JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
