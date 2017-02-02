By Stephanie Brown

A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Orange Park.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the SWAT Team was serving a narcotics search warrant and an arrest warrant at a home on Bay Hill Boulevard in Tanglewood Thursday afternoon. Four people in the home were taken in to custody without incident, but Sheriff Darryl Daniels says a fifth person barricaded himself in the home. When the SWAT Team was preparing to start negotiating with the suspect, Daniels says the suspect pulled out a weapon, and two officers shot him.

The four other people in the home are being questioned.

CCSO says neighbors reported the drug activity during the Sheriff’s recent Community Walk in the neighborhood. Investigators had obtained their search warrant prior to the walk, but the information they received there supplemented their investigation.

“There were many tips that this was one of several narcotics related houses,” Daniels says.

He says CCSO actually served another narcotics-related search warrant at another home in the neighborhood simultaneously, and that went smoothly. Daniels vowed to continue targeting crime, especially incidents like this.

“For those who are committing crimes in Clay County, the time is up,” he says.

Daniels isn’t releasing the identity of the suspect who was killed at this time. We’re told he was the subject of the arrest warrant that officers were serving.

The two officers who fired their guns will be put on administrative leave, per standard procedure. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation on the officer shooting.