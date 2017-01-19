By Stephanie Brown

The suspect possibly connected to two suspicious incidents in Hanna Park may have also followed a woman in Jacksonville Beach.

Jax Beach Police say, after reports surfaced about the ongoing investigation at Hanna Park, a woman came forward to tell them she had seen a man who looked like the composite sketch while she was at Sunshine Park Wednesday. The woman noticed the man acting suspicious and loitering while she was on the track, and she says he started following her while she was walking.

The woman felt uneasy and left the park. The suspect never actually made contact with her.

The woman told police that the man she encountered in Sunshine Park looked very similar to the Hanna Park suspect. She described him as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, stocky build, about 5’9” and 180 lbs with short, brush-cut style hair.

The Hanna Park suspect is accused of following a woman who was running last week. When the woman stopped to let him buy, he pushed her to the ground, hit her, and fled with her cell phone. The incident reports we’ve now obtained show that woman became suspicious because the man wasn’t wearing typical running clothes. The victim suffered scratches on her arms, upper back, neck, and under her eye in addition to swelling on her forehead as a result of the struggle with the suspect.

The next day, a suspect with a similar description was seen walking in and out of different trails. He made contact with a woman, but when she started feeling uneasy and walked off, she saw him masturbating.

If you have any information on the Hanna Park incidents, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. If you have any information on the Sunshine Park incident, you’re asked to contact Jacksonville Beach Police at 904-270-1661.