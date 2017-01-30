Suspect sought after armed domestic violence incident in San Jose

By Stephanie Brown

An armed and dangerous suspect accused of pulling a gun on a woman is on the loose.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol division responded to the 3700 block of Toledo Road around 1PM Monday in reference to a domestic violence call that involved a handgun. JSO says the victim- a woman who lives in the residence- told them that a man she was in a relationship with had pulled a gun on her.

The woman was outside the residence, and is now safe. Patrol secured a perimeter while SWAT responded. At an 8PM briefing, JSO confirmed the suspect was not in the home when they went inside, and they’re actively searching for him at this time.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, although they didn’t give many identifying factors at this time, except to say the suspect is a black male between 25 and 30 years old.

JSO says they aren’t aware of any prior calls for help involving the couple.