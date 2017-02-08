By Robert Alonso

A 66-year-old was watching television in the den of her Northside Jacksonville home when she was killed.



Now the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants to find whoever drove a stolen Lincoln Navigator through her house and then fled on foot.



Officers were called to the woman's home on the southwest corner of West 31st and Pearce - which is just west of Moncrief Road - around 10 o'clock last night.



Detectives believe the victim - yet to be identified by JSO - was sitting on her couch when the sport utility vehicle came barreling in and struck her, killing her at the scene.



The SUV didn't completely stop until it went through the home into the backyard, per JSO.



A nephew of the woman - identified by JSO at this time only as a 43-year-old man - was also in the home at the time but wasn't hurt. Police say he was in another part of the residence at the time of the crash.



The driver of the SUV is believed to be a black male, but officers have not provided any other description at this time.



JSO did note that the Navigator had been reported stolen on February 4th and that the driver apparently lost control just before the intersection going southbound on Pearce.



Investigators think the SUV left the road, traveled along the sidewalk and crossed over West 31st before crashing into the home.



Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).