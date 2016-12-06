By Rich Jones

Two Jacksonville Walgreens stores were robbed Sunday by a man at gunpoint, and in both cases the suspect said, "Merry Christmas" before taking off.



That's one of several similarities we've found since receiving both incident reports.

In both cases, the black suspect, who is described as approximately 6'' tall, was wearing a scarf over his head, a white t-shirt, and carried a black handgun.



The first robbery was reported around 9:50pm at the Walgreens on University near Atlantic Blvd. After the employee handed over the money the suspect said "Merry Christmas" and left the store in a burgundy SUV.

Approximately six miles away and about 30 minutes later, a robbery was reported at the Walgreens on Beach near St. Johns Bluff.

After the suspect was handed the money he told the worker, "Have a Merry Christmas", and fled the store, running south of St. Johns Bluff.

No one was injured in either robbery.

We have requested surveillance photos through JSO, and have asked if these two cases are connected. So far we haven't heard back.