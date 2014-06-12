Suspected flasher at UNF sought by police

Posted: 4:18 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Brittany Donovan, Action News Jax
Jacksonville, Fl —
University of North Florida police are searching for a man who two students said exposed himself to them on campus on Sunday.
UNF sent out a notice to students around 5 p.m. after two students said a man began touching himself in front of them.
A female student told police the man was in a red Ford Mustang when he asked her for directions in Lot 11 outside Osprey Cove shortly after 1pm.
Police said he may be between 20 to 25 years old with short hair and a medium to dark complexion. He was wearing a dark sweater-style jacket with a hood and dark jeans.
A second female student reported a similar occurrence to police shortly after 2 p.m. The second incident happened on UNF Drive near the Fountains crosswalk.
University police are asking anyone with information about the man to call UPD at (904) 620-2800.
Police are also asking students to be aware of their surroundings and to call UPD if they feel unsafe.
