By Robert Alonso

He's expecting a lot of money and a lot of visitors in the Bold City on the final weekend of 2016.



TaxSlayer Bowl President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Catlett is projecting an economic impact of around $30 to $35 million from the Kentucky-Georgia Tech game, slated for 11 a.m. on New Year's Eve.



That's a big chunk of what he calls an estimated $250 million in yearly economic impact from sporting events in Jacksonville.



"Between The Players Championship, Georgia-Florida and the TaxSlayer Bowl, that makes up a very big part of that," Catlett added.



Over 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the contest between the Wildcats and Yellow Jackets and Catlett says that's about what he expects to see in the stands when the game kicks off on Saturday morning. He's also estimating around 30,000 hotel rooms filled.



"We won't know exactly how many hotel rooms are full until after the game, but we think this is going to be a big year," Catlett noted.



Bowl-related events start on Friday with the Hall Of Fame Luncheon, where former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer will be inducted.



Many of those events will be along the St. Johns River, including a U.S. Navy band at the Jacksonville Landing and two straight nights of fireworks. That includes the New Year's Eve celebration as well as the show following the annual Light Boat Parade on Friday night, which was held in prior years during Thanksgiving weekend.



Over 50 boats are expected to take part in the parade - which originally started in 1984 - and those who want to see the show can do it from various points along the Northbank and Southbank. Around 200,000 are expected to view the parade.



Other free events include the country act Brothers Osborne headlining the very first New Year's Eve Bowl Bash concert at the corner of Ocean and Bay streets. The 2016 CMA Vocal Duo of the Year are expected to take the stage around 10 o'clock that night.



As for the game itself, the NFL clear bag policy will be in force for those attending. Catlett says to expect extra security in and around EverBank Field as well as lots of police officers handling traffic flow. More details there are expected in a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.



The Jacksonville Transportation Authority plans to operate Skyway on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help with congestion in downtown.