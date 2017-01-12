"Team, above all else, will define the Jaguars moving forward"

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team owner Shad Khan speaks during a press conference at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Jaguars formally introduced Tom Coughlin, seated left, hired to oversee football operations, and Doug Marrone, seated second from left, as the teams new head coach. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

By Stephanie Brown

They know that success is long overdue.

“I’ve seen the price in this city, I’ve seen the passion they have for this team, and I want you to know I feel the pain, and I know how difficult it’s been. Make no mistake about it, the people of Jacksonville deserve a winner,” says new Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone.

Marrone- who served as Interim Head Coach for the last two games of last season- was formally introduced as Head Coach Thursday, along with the team’s new Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin. Coughlin is also a familiar name in Jacksonville- he was the inaugural Head Coach for the Jags.

“Our great fans deserve a team that they can be proud of. Will it be easy? Of course not. If it was easy, anyone could do it,” Coughlin says.

Coughlin’s post is a new piece of the puzzle that has the final call over Marrone and the newly extended General Manager Dave Caldwell.

“It’s not only about the structure, but the people, and I think we have the right people in place to bring this city back to relevant, to where we need to be as an NFL franchise,” Caldwell says.

When the staffing moves were first confirmed earlier in the week, Jags Owner Shad Khan said this is a time that will establish the team as one that consistently wins. When asked whether the team would have a bigger focus on winning moving forward, Coughlin didn’t hold back.

“What else is there, what the hell would you be doing this for if it wasn’t to win? We’re trying to win today- who’s gunna get the better lunch? Let’s not make any misunderstandings about why we’re here. This is all nice and dandy, but winning is what this thing is all about, Coughlin says.

And Khan believes that Marrone brings the right mentality to make that happen.

“The environment Doug will create will emphasize accountability, discipline, conditioning, commitment, and above all results. Winning,” Khan says.

“I hope that our players are watching this and understand that they need to be working right now. It’s gunna be a culture where you earn the right to work every day and win that day,” Marrone says.

Khan says Marrone was their choice for this position, and Coughlin also supported it. Coughlin had applied for the coaching job, but says the role he’s in now is the one he anticipated and really wanted.

“I have a vested interest in the historical presence and success of the Jacksonville Jaguars here in Jacksonville, Florida,” he says.

And they’re united in their belief how that will happen.

“It’s about team. It’s about the concept of team, of team above self, of unselfish commitment to team. Team, above all else, will define the Jaguars moving forward,” Coughlin says.

They wouldn’t talk much about players and personnel at this time, other than to say Blake Bortles is their Quarterback.

Khan also took time to thank Gus Bradley, saying success “eluded” the team under his leadership, but Bradley will “shine on”. He has no regrets that they didn’t fire Bradley sooner, saying they acted when change became inevitable.