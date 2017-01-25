By Christy Turner

A teen in St. Johns County is accused of stabbing a middle-aged man in the face over a juice box.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Tavage Tobler on Tuesday after responding to a residence on Herbert Street in St. Augustine. According to the arrest report, Tobler stabbed the victim in the lower left jaw, causing bodily harm and permanent disfigurement.

The victim told investigators the altercation ensued over a Minute Maid Fruit Punch juice box. The two are roommates, according to the report, and Tobler told deputies there was a fight because of the victim drinking his juice. Tobler says things turned physical when the victim started to put his finger in Tobler’s face. Tobler then hit the victim in the face, but he claims he didn’t stab him.

Tobler was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.