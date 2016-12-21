Teen dies in I-10 crash before Holidays

A local teen has died just before the holidays after her car drove into the wrong direction.

By Danielle Leigh

A life cut short just before the holidays after a deadly crash on I-10 near U.S. 301 Tuesday night.



The Florida Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Autumn Faith Branham died in the crash on the highway after being hit by a truck.



According to the crash report, Branham was driving Westbound on I-10 and for unknown reasons, she drove into the median crossed into the eastbound lanes. Branham’s car traveled into the path one a pickup truck that was towing a cargo trailer and the front of the truck hit the right side of the teen’s vehicle.



After the initial impact, the pickup truck traveled into the path of a semi truck and was hit on the left side. Those two drivers did not have any reported injuries.