Posted: 5:13 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Teen dies in I-10 crash before Holidays

Fatal I-10 Crash
A local teen has died just before the holidays after her car drove into the wrong direction. 

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville, Fl. —

A life cut short just before the holidays after a deadly crash on I-10 near U.S. 301 Tuesday night. 


The Florida Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Autumn Faith Branham died in the crash on the highway after being hit by a truck. 


According to the crash report, Branham was driving Westbound on I-10 and for unknown reasons, she drove into the median crossed into the eastbound lanes.  Branham’s car traveled into the path one a pickup truck that was towing a cargo trailer and the front of the truck hit the right side of the teen’s vehicle. 


After the initial impact, the pickup truck traveled into the path of a semi truck and was hit on the left side. Those two drivers did not have any reported injuries.  

