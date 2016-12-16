By Robert Alonso

He just entered a not guilty plea.



The teenager charged with shooting at a Duval County school bus a few weeks ago faced the judge this morning in juvenile court.



We've now learned Martinez Jennings is due back in court next month for a pre-trial hearing.



The 17-year-old is on home detention after he allegedly used a BB gun to shoot pellets at a bus filled with Samuel Wolfson High School students.



None of the dozen or so students or board at the time were seriously hurt and neither was the bus driver. The rear of the bus was damaged.



According to his arrest report, Jennings admitted to firing at the bus because he was bored. He also admitted to shooting at squirrels.



Jennings faces a felony charge of shooting deadly missiles into an occupied vehicle.