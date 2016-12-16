Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Teen pleads not guilty to shooting rocks at Duval County school bus

Martinez Jennings due back in court next month

View Larger
Martinez Jennings
Martinez Jennings

Related

Arrest made in Duval school bus shooting motivated by boredom
One student hurt after Duval school bus "shot at"

By Robert Alonso

Jacksonville, FL —

He just entered a not guilty plea.

The teenager charged with shooting at a Duval County school bus a few weeks ago faced the judge this morning in juvenile court.

We've now learned Martinez Jennings is due back in court next month for a pre-trial hearing.

The 17-year-old is on home detention after he allegedly used a BB gun to shoot pellets at a bus filled with Samuel Wolfson High School students.

None of the dozen or so students or board at the time were seriously hurt and neither was the bus driver. The rear of the bus was damaged.

According to his arrest report, Jennings admitted to firing at the bus because he was bored. He also admitted to shooting at squirrels.

Jennings faces a felony charge of shooting deadly missiles into an occupied vehicle.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 