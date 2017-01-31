By Action News Jax

A pair was teens were arrested in Nocatee after a brief foot chase after a traffic stop, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the Waldon Chase subdivision shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of people knocking on windows in the neighborhood.

While investigating, deputies heard what sounded like gunshots in the area. Another deputy noticed a silver Hyundai driving without its headlights on.

When deputies initiated a traffic stop, several occupants fled, but two of them were caught. Police said they found three handguns with 100 grams grams of marijuana in the car, along with several spent shell casings near the entrance to Waldon Chase.

Arrested were Connor Alan Stout, 18, of Ponte Vedra Beach, and Blake Douglas Boyet, 18, St. Louis, Mo.

Stout was charged with violation of probation and was released to home detention. Boyet was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams and was booked into the St. Johns County Jail

The registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Spencer Smart, 19, was located at 11:30 a.m. walking on Ponte Vedra Blvd.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.