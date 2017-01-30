Follow us on

Posted: 3:33 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Temporary traffic shift on I-95 downtown

Overland Bridge traffic shift.
Overland Bridge traffic shift.

By Arielle Wysocki

Jacksonville, FL —

The Florida Department of Transportation is shifting things up on the roads again for motorists heading into downtown on Interstate 95 north.

As part of the ongoing I-95 Overland Bridge Project, all traffic will be shifted between 8 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday so that contractors can continue bridge demolition and construction activities.

All I-95 northbound traffic from Montana Avenue to north of San Marco Boulevard will separate into two designated downtown lanes on the right, and three on the left.  

Motorists heading downtown will need to move into the right lanes approximately a half-mile earlier.

In order to ensure safe construction zones, FDOT says travelers should stay alert, follow the speed limit through the entire construction zone and watch for additional signs.

 

