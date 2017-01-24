Three Northeast Florida schools deal with bomb threats

By Danielle Leigh, WOKV News Team

Students and staff at Terry Parker High are back in the classroom, after a reported bomb threat Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools said JSO determined the threat to be false, but the school was evacuated to Arlington Middle as police investigated.

DCPS said law enforcement will continue to investigate to determine the origin of the threat.

They’re also working to determine whether there’s any connection to a bomb threat that was reported at Wolfson High. That incident did not require an evacuation, because police quickly determined it was false. The school was put on a brief lockdown.

In Nassau County, there was a bomb threat at Fernandina Beach High School Tuesday as well. Police say the alert was triggered by a balled up piece of paper in a bathroom with a crudely written note indicating a bomb would detonate inside of the school at 10:50am. The school was evacuated for the investigation, but the all clear has been given