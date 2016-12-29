Text to 911 service now available in St. Johns County

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:13 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
It could be a lifesaver if you're ever in an emergency in St. Johns County.
The Sheriff's Office rolls out a new service called "Text to 911" which allows users to text emergency dispatchers instead of placing a phone call to them.
SJSO Commander Chuck Mulligan says this system cost several hundred thousand dollars and is paid for through the 911 user fee on most people's phone bills.
"It opens up another avenue and another way to get emergency services to you as quickly as possible," Mulligan added. "We now have the four big [phone] carriers on board here in St. Johns County and the system is working for all four."
Any county resident with Verizon, AT&T, Sprint or T-Mobile has this option available to them right now and it works just like a text message. All you have to do is put 911 in the address bar and type your message.
That message goes straight to emergency dispatchers in the county's communications center and they'll be able to send a message back to your phone, though there may be some lag time depending on what phone system you use.
Those who use text are encouraged to put in your address and as much detail as you can the first time because there is no way for 911 operators to locate where you are based on the message you send. Geo-locators are available to emergency dispatchers for those who call for help.
Mulligan says SJSO has been working on this system for some time, but the agency didn't feel confident in rolling it out until today because of issues with making sure all who have service through Verizon, AT&T, Sprint or T-Mobile would be able to use it right away.
"There are still some smaller carriers out there that may not have that technology upgrade yet on their side of the system," Mulligan noted. "This is treated just like any other emergency call. It is strictly for emergencies."
Having said that, Mulligan says it's best to use text in situations where you can't talk, such as in a medical emergency or for domestic violence victims who don't want to place a call out of fear they might be attacked.
"Remember, call if you can," Mulligan stated. "Text if you can’t."
SJSO also expects it to be a useful system for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, especially for those enrolled at the Florida School for the Deaf & Blind.
