It has to be unsettling for parents.
Duval County Public Schools tells us Terry Parker High School, Arlington Middle School, and Parkwood Heights Elementary School are all on a Code Red this afternoon.
A spokesperson tells us the Code Red is only a precaution, due to police activity in the area.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, they're investigating a double shooting on Alderman Road.
Check back in for updates.
