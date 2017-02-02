Follow us on

Posted: 2:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

Three Arlington schools on 'Code Red' due to double shooting in area

JSO investigation in Arlington
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
JSO investigation in Arlington

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

It has to be unsettling for parents.

Duval County Public Schools tells us Terry Parker High School, Arlington Middle School, and Parkwood Heights Elementary School are all on a Code Red this afternoon.

A spokesperson tells us the Code Red is only a precaution, due to police activity in the area. 

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, they're investigating a double shooting on Alderman Road.

Check back in for updates.

