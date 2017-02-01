Follow us on

Updated: 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Precautionary lockdown cleared at three Arlington schools

Police in activity.
Three Arlington schools were put on precautionary lockdown Wednesday morning due to police activity in the area.

A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools tells us Parkwood Heights Elementary, Arlington Middle and Terry Parker High were put on 'code red' lockdown as a precaution.

JSO said they're working a fight between children on Lansdowne Drive. 

The Public Information Office says JSO received calls of a group of teens fighting, and a call that someone may have shot a gun in the air.  

