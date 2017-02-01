Precautionary lockdown cleared at three Arlington schools

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
Three Arlington schools were put on precautionary lockdown Wednesday morning due to police activity in the area.
A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools tells us Parkwood Heights Elementary, Arlington Middle and Terry Parker High were put on 'code red' lockdown as a precaution.
JSO said they're working a fight between children on Lansdowne Drive.
The Public Information Office says JSO received calls of a group of teens fighting, and a call that someone may have shot a gun in the air.
#JSO is working a fight of some children in the 1600 block of Lansdowne Drive. We are not working anyone being shot at this time. #JAX— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 1, 2017
