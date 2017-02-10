Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 12:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Three firefighters in stable condition after fire engine crashes in Arlington

    View Larger
    A JFRD fire engine landed on its side after crashing into a light pole in Arlington Friday.
    A JFRD fire engine landed on its side after crashing into a light pole in Arlington Friday.

    By Christy Turner

    Jacksonville, FL —

     Three Jacksonville firefighters are in stable condition after their fire truck flipped on its side in Arlington Friday morning.

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire engine crashed into a light pole on University Boulevard at the Arlington Expressway around 11:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved.

    The fire truck was responding to a fire on Morgana Court when the crash happened. The fire was extinguished.  

    The firefighters were taken to UF Health to be evaluated.

    ">February 10, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     