A JFRD fire engine landed on its side after crashing into a light pole in Arlington Friday.

By Christy Turner

Three Jacksonville firefighters are in stable condition after their fire truck flipped on its side in Arlington Friday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the fire engine crashed into a light pole on University Boulevard at the Arlington Expressway around 11:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved.

The fire truck was responding to a fire on Morgana Court when the crash happened. The fire was extinguished.

The firefighters were taken to UF Health to be evaluated.

">February 10, 2017