Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:37 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Three homes, vehicle shot on Jacksonville's westside

By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl —

No injuries are reported after three houses and a vehicle were shot at on Jacksonville's westside. 

Police were called to a neighborhood on Melvin Road near Ricker Road around 2am Monday. 

JSO says three houses and one vehicle were hit by bullets.

Two subjects were detained for questioning.

We will update this story as new information comes in. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 