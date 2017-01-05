Three injured in Westside Crash near Walmart

By Danielle Leigh

Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash involving multiple cars on Normandy Boulevard near La Marche Drive.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Ryan Griffin was going east on Normandy in the right lane in a Ford Fusion. 61-year-old Curtiss Brown was trying to make a left turn on Normandy westbound into the Walmart parking lot in a Ford F150

Griffin traveled eastbound and collided with Brown in the intersection causing the F150 to rotate clockwise.

Griffin continued to travel east and struck a Toyota Tacoma that was stopped facing north in the right lane to leave the Walmart parking lot. The impact caused the Toyota to be pushed onto the curb.

Officials are still investigating the crash.