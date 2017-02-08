By Sarah Thompson

It's a crime that just seems to keep happening.



The same day Duval County school leaders addressed the recent trend of weapons being found on campus, three teen brothers were arrested for bringing a gun to their charter school.



Anthony Roundtree, 18, Ashawn Roundtree, 18, and a 17-year-old minor, were all arrested Tuesday, after another student tipped off staff members at SAL Tech Charter High School.



According to their arrest reports, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searched a backpack Roundtree, Roundtree, and the 17-year-old had all been seen with on campus and found a .9 mm handgun, two black ski masks, and other miscellaneous items.



The reports went on to say the handgun had a full extended magazine, with one in the chamber, and the safety was off.



JSO also notes that Anthony Roundtree is an active member of the gang, Westside Entertainment.