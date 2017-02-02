Three teens shot in Arlington

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville police are investigating whether a triple shooting in Arlington could be connected to a massive fight nearby that happened just yesterday.

JSO responded to Alderman Road Thursday afternoon in reference to a person being shot. Investigators say a total of three victims have been tied to the scene- all in their mid to late teens. One of the victims is in critical condition.

The victims were found in a few different locations, so JSO is calling this a very complex investigation. Four people who were with the victims at various locations are being questioned, and JSO says they don’t believe there is any continued threat to the community.

The shooting prompted lockdowns at Terry Park High School, Arlington Middle School, and Parkwood Heights Elementary School as a precaution.

Just yesterday, there was a fight on Lansdowne Drive involving 15-20 people. There was a report of shots fired among the fight, but JSO says there were no shell casings found and no injuries reported. We’re told police will investigate whether the fight and this shooting are connected. At this point, police don’t have any evidence of gang involvement.

Police believe multiple guns were used in the triple shooting, but none have been recovered at this time. The Dive Team has been deployed to some water in the area to search for any possible evidence.

There are witnesses and people living in the area that have come forward to give police information about what happened. JSO is urging anyone with details to come forward. You can contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.